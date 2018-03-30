House targeted in suspicious blaze

Police are investigating after the front door of a house was set alight in a suspicious blaze.



Emergency services were called to Tyldesley Road in Hindsford at around 2.30am on Friday following reports of the door and hallway of an address being alight.

Other news: Arsonists target house and cars in series of attacks



Fire crews found the blaze had been confined to the door and quickly extinguished the flames.

They then used a large fan to draw all the smoke out of the mid-terraced property.

Smoke damage was evident throughout the entire house, which fortunately was empty at the time.

The incident was immediately viewed as suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to the scene.

An investigation is now under way.

Fire crews from Atherton, Leigh and Hindley stations attended and were at the scene for around two hours.

The concerning incident comes just a couple of days after a car in Atherton was targeted in a wave of arson attacks across the borough. Another vehicle and a property in Abram were also set on fire.