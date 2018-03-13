Housing bid in rural Preston heading for appeal

The decision to reject a planning bid relating to a 55-strong housing development plan in rural Preston has been taken to appeal

The move by developers Wainhomes is the latest in a string of challenges for sites near Broughton and Barton.

Members of the city council’s planning committee rejected the plans for land at Cardwell Farm in July.

READ MORE: Developers rejected on second village site

D-day looms for inquiry that could change region's planning focus

Officers had said the housing would create an “inappropriate expansion” of the village, a similar reasoning to those applied to sites at nearby Key Fold Farm and Sandy Gate Lane that were the subject of appeal proceedings that were held last month.

The result of the adjudication by an independent inspector is expected for those two sites next month and could have implications on future development because of its ruling on the city’s housing supply rates.

The Cardwell Farm bid outlined details for the 55 houses in addition a new access route from Woodlands Way. Committee members agreed unanimously with the officer recommendation to reject it on the grounds of its adverse impact on the area of separation between Barton and Broughton.

Barton Parish Council said the development would “detract from the rural character of the village.”

However, Emery Planning, on behalf of Wainhomes, had claimed the proposed development was on “a logical site that would relate well to the overall settlement pattern of Barton”.

The planning appeal is scheduled to start on September 4 at Preston’s town hall from 10am and may continue for several days.