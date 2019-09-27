How arts project in flagging shopping arcade is pushing Wigan to the cultural forefront

A huge emoji-covered stage, a priceless ancient Egyptian mask, and exhibits celebrating famous and forgotten figures of Wigan’s past.

These are the sights that have attracted tens of thousands of visitors from across the country to an ailing shopping centre which has been likened to a "set of a zombie film".

Stevie Bramwell with the treasured Egyptian mask

The Fire Within is Wigan Council’s cultural manifesto, a five-year plan aimed at making the borough a "culturally-leading district" in the North West, while also inspiring a new generation of artists.

Town hall chiefs say the document, which was written with after a consulation of borough residents, is the envy of Greater Manchester.

It was launched at The Galleries shopping centre on May 11, with renowned Wigan artists Al and Al transforming six vacant units into vibrant and interactive cultural hubs.

And the event drew 23,672 visitors on launch day – a 12.6 per cent increase in footfall compared to the same day in 2018 – and more than 36,000 people since.

The Fire Within exhibition celebrated Wigan's strong mining heritage

Standish-based duo Al and Al, otherwise known as Al Holmes and Al Taylor, described the boost as a "microcosm of culture making growth happen".

“I remember walking through this abandoned shopping centre, it was like the set of a zombie film, it was so depressing,” said Mr Taylor.

“The Galleries has this beautiful atrium and we were really sad to see it empty.

“But people are starting to take notice and look at us and think, ‘there’s something going on here.’”

Empty shopping units at The Galleries were transformed into artistic spaces

The HQ and ICONS exhibition spaces are polar opposites – one is brightly-lit and colourful, with the other dark and almost ominous.

Free monthly film screenings are shown in the space, while local artists young and old take part in workshops and perform on the HQ stage.

Mr Holmes said: “We’re encouraging ingenuity across our community by curating artistic work created in the borough.

“Artists are being squeezed out of town centres but if we create a space here for them, we’re going to get a migration of talent.”

But it is in ICONS where visitors can find treasures including the centrepiece – an Egyptian mask dating to 1550BC.

Encased in a glass pyramid, it was gifted to the borough by Wigan-born judge Sir John Scott, who abolished slave labour in Egypt that had been in place since the pharaohs.

There are also exhibits dedicated to Wigan artist Theodore Major, a ‘forgotten master of the 20th century, writer George Orwell, Leigh-born botanist Dr Kathleen Mary Drew-Baker, and Wigan’s textiles and coal industries.

As well as bringing visitors to The Galleries, The Fire Within has also earned the plaudits of bosses from The Whitworth and the Imperial War Museum, and Arts Council England,

Lesley O’Halloran, assistant director for customer service and culture at Wigan council, said the borough had been a ‘dry spot’ for Arts Council funding – but said The Fire Within could help reverse this trend.

“This manifesto is the envy of Greater Manchester,” she said.

“We’re making a statement to say we’re really serious about our culture, recognising that it is becoming much more important, and looking to realise the benefits of it.”