How hard do we work in Wigan?

Wigan has been judged to be the 32nd hardest working “city” in the UK.

Windows and furnishings company Thomas Sanderson looked at the 52 biggest towns and cities in the country and used an online tool to rate their activity.

As well as showing the ranking, the tool displays figures like the average number of hours worked, unemployment rate, commute time, GDHI (Gross Disposable Household Income) per person, number of start-ups and total jobs.

In addition to the ranking, users are able to see how their location compares to other cities, showing a direct comparison of data between the two.

In Wigan, people work an average of 47.3 hours a week, there is a 3.5 per cent unemployment rate, the average commute to work time is 25 minutes, there are 39 business start-ups per 10,000 people.

Overall it was Birmingham which came out top, followed by Bristol and Milton Keynes. In fact all of the top 10 were in the southern half of the country.

At the other end of the table came Hull, Burnley, Sunderland, Blackburn and Swansea.

Richard Petrie, marketing director at Thomas Sanderson, said: “Britain is certainly a nation that knows how to work hard, so it was interesting to look at different factors associated with this to see how working varied across the nation.

“We spend so much of our lives at work, so it’s important to give yourself enough time to wind-down and relax when you are not there.”

The tool can be found at: https://www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk/resources/the-most-hard-working-cities