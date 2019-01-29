How this learning disability group from Wigan made a dress entirely from paper

Step aside Versace - adults at a Wigan learning disability service have created an eye-catching ball gown made from paper airplanes as part of a new art initiative.



A team of men attending Steps CIC in Ince, have fashioned a masterpiece fit for the catwalk made solely from paper darts and “chatterboxes” - those origami fortune-teller creations so beloved of the playground.

Putting the finishing touches to the dress

The dress, which only took a couple of weeks to complete, marks a new project for the centre - which is hoping to create an entire fashion show from their creations.

Steps CIC provides activities for adults who have a range of learning disabilities, including cookery, football and art.

Steps’ art instructor, former secondary schoolteacher Louise Mann, came up with the idea of making dresses to inspire her students after seeing paper clothing used by highly-acclaimed artists.

“It’s important that we create something that everyone can access and have a go at,” she said.

“When I thought about paper I was thinking about some of the first things you make out of paper as a child - paper airplanes and chatterboxes.

“Their focus and their concentration throughout this has been amazing. And we’ve had some fun, we went out to fly the airplanes before we used them, they really enjoyed that.”

Louise, who worked in secondary education until 2013 when she joined Steps CIC, said that the men in her class have been inspired by the project and want to make more clothing with the aim of putting on a fashion show.

“We don’t have to be highly-skilled drawers to create a work of art,” she said.

“There are different ways of approaching things.

“The lads give 100 per cent every time and they are really passionate about what they have done, this is definitely something to be proud of.

“It has been amazing.”

“We are hoping to create 12 dresses over the next few months and do a fashion show with them and the jewellery we have made in the past.”

The dress, which has been created using a 1998 road atlas map dug out by Louise’s dad, started life as a cocktail dress but as the group enjoyed it so much, they extended the length into a flowing ball gown.

Paper clothing, in the form of women’s dresses and other clothes made from disposable cellulose fabric, was a short-lived fashion novelty item in the United States during the 1960s.