HSE rap for boss of firm after Wigan man's bus death

The former boss of a coach company failed to provide training on the safe lifting of vehicles to a worker who died after being crushed under a bus.

Wayne Lannon, 46, was fatally injured while working underneath a double-decker bus in the car park at Chester Zoo on June 14, 2017.

His employer Brian Finch, trading as FE Finch Coaches Ltd in Higher Ince, has now been prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Chester Magistrates’ Court heard Mr Lannon, from Beech Hill, was carrying out repairs on the bus, which was there for a school trip.

It had been supported by a hydraulic bottle jack and Mr Lannon had placed some wooden blocks underneath the stationary bus.

But the bus rolled backwards off the bottle jack, trapping Mr Lannon underneath it and causing fatal injuries.

He was survived by his wife Lesley, two daughters and a son. More than £2,000 was donated to an online fund-raising appeal to help his family.

Cheshire Police investigated what happened, but said the Crown Prosecution Service concluded no criminal charges would be brought over the death and that the matter had been passed to the coroner.

But after a two-year probe by the HSE, it charged 78-year-old Finch, of Arbour Lane, Standish, with failing as an employer to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee, under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

An investigation found the company did not have a safe system of work in place for preventing the bus from moving.

The parking brake had not been applied before Mr Lannon went under the bus and it was not chocked to prevent it rolling off the jack.

Finch also failed to provide training and instructions to Mr Lannon in mechanical work or safe lifting of vehicles, and about the type of repairs that were suitable to be made outside the workshop.

Finch pleaded guilty to breaching section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 when he appeared before magistrates in October.

He has now been sentenced for the offence, with justices imposing a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and making him subject to a curfew from 7pm to 8am for 30 weeks.

Finch was also told to pay full court costs of £9,381.

In a family statement, Mr Lannon’s sister Keeley Unsworth described how his death had left his family and friends with “shattered hearts”.

She said: “Our brother was the greatest person. He was the perfect brother… Wayne always believed in speaking kindly, always believed in helping others.

“We are deeply saddened… his children will never feel or hear him again… we have no idea how we carry on, how we cope, how we live with the pain we are in.”

After the hearing, HSE inspector Lianne Farrington said: “This was a tragic and wholly avoidable incident, caused by the failure of Mr Finch to ensure there were adequate control measures in place, such as chocking the bus, and to implement safe systems of work. Had the company ensured that proper control measures were in place, Mr Lannon would not have lost his life.”