Hub plan for old library site

A community organisation has brought together grass-roots groups to launch an ambitious bid to run a landmark building.

Atherton Community Trust (ACT) wants to take over the old library on York Street which is officially called the Atherton Centre.

Norman Bradbury

The umbrella organisation has unveiled ambitious ideas to create a local hub there with major arts and cultural facilities alongside space for learning and helping groups in the Atherton community.

The trust includes local groups such as the New Garrett Hall Theatre, the organising committee behind Atherton Carnival, the Atherton Library Support Group and major retail centre Ena Mill.

Business partnership, veterans’ groups and residents’ organisations are also involved in the bid to get a community asset transfer from Wigan Council to run the site.

A meeting was held at The Bridge in Dorset Road Community Centre to discuss the trust’s plans, with local politicians also in attendance.

ACT chair Norman Bradbury said: “The group knows the undertaking will be hard work and time-consuming but will be completely worth it if we manage to take ownership, renovate and bring back into use the old library and tech buildings.

“Our vision of all groups working together for the benefit of the community providing activities including art facilities, a youth zone, a theatre, education and veterans’ facilities has got one step closer.

“The meeting was positive and we hope our aim of bringing these buildings back into usse for the community facilities our town needs is more of a realiy than ever before.

“It’s not going to be easy and there will be a need for the Atherton community to get involved to make this a reality, but there will be reward for hard work.”

The trust estimates that it will need to find around £65,000 a year to run the operation.

But it was emphasised that the plan is for the operation to become self-sufficient in the long run.

Support is already coming in and Mr Bradbury thanked the Atherton Library Support Group for its donation to get the ball rolling.

Bolton West MP Chris Green, whose constituency includes Atherton, and Leigh’s parliamentary representative Jo Platt MP were also at the meeting along with councillors from the Atherton and Atherleigh wards.

An officer from Wigan Council also explained how community asset transfers, which see groups running a building take on all the maintenance and upkeep costs of the facility, work.

To find out more search for Atherton Community Trust on Facebook.