Huge evacuation at Wigan factory after suspected ammonia leak

Emergency services have been called into action amid reports of an ammonia leak at a food factory in Ince.



Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the Bakkavor (formerly Hitchens Foods) factory in Manchester Road earlier this evening (Tuesday) and conducted a large scale evacuation.

As many as 30 emergency vehicles have been counted at the site.

There are unconfirmed reports of several people being taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and the fire service for further details.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo submitted to Wigan Today