Huge evacuation at Wigan factory after suspected ammonia leak

Emergency services have been called into action amid reports of an ammonia leak at a food factory in Ince.


Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the Bakkavor (formerly Hitchens Foods) factory in Manchester Road earlier this evening (Tuesday) and conducted a large scale evacuation.

As many as 30 emergency vehicles have been counted at the site.

There are unconfirmed reports of several people being taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and the fire service for further details.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo submitted to Wigan Today

Evacuation procedures underway at the factory. Photo submitted to Wigan Today

