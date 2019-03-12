Huge evacuation at Wigan factory after suspected ammonia leak

Emergency services have been called into action amid reports of an ammonia leak at a food factory in Ince.
Police, paramedics and firefighters were all called to the Bakkavor (formerly Hitchens Foods) factory in Manchester Road earlier this evening (Tuesday) and conducted a large scale evacuation.
As many as 30 emergency vehicles have been counted at the site.
There are unconfirmed reports of several people being taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
Wigan Today has contacted Greater Manchester Police and the fire service for further details.