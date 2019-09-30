Huge jobs fair to be held for ex-Thomas Cook staff

A special employment fair for the thousands of workers - including Wigan ones - who have lost their jobs in the demise of Thomas Cook will be held at Manchester Airport this Thursday.

The event, at the Runway Visitor Park, will bring together dozens of organisations, who together have thousands of vacancies that may interest those hit by the holiday giant’s going into compulsory liquidation.

It will also offer one-to-one advice and direct people to relevant sources of information, advice and guidance about work, skills and training opportunities; how to claim redundancy payments, benefits; and wider wellbeing support.

Employers already confirmed as attending include Manchester Airports Group itself, TUI, Jet2.com, Whitbread, RAC and the NHS. Supply chain employees affected by the company’s collapse are also invited.

The airport has also written to a wide range of companies on its campus to urge them to support the event.

The event will take place between 10am and 6pm and includes a rolling programme of support sessions. Former Thomas Cook and supply chain employees must register their attendance in advance by visiting www.gmthomascook.com.

Around 3,000 people worked for Thomas Cook in Greater Manchester.