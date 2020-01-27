Huge summer festival set for Wigan cricket club

A Wigan cricket club has announced exciting plans for a huge summer festival, featuring a line-up of top homegrown musicians and fun for all ages.

Highfield Cricket Club will launch Squirrel Fest in August, a new format which will take over from its current annual family fun day.

And although the family fun will continue as usual, this year the club has expanded the event to introduce much more, including a line up of live music and entertainment to suit all tastes.

Named after the club’s crest, Squirrel Fest will see homegrown acts such as Lynchs and Haze take to the stage, as will duo Reflectionz and Oasis tribute band Oaces.

Soul group Stax of Soul, who have been performing for more than 30 years, will headline the event, entertaining the masses with their foot-tapping renditions of legends including Otis Redding, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Jackie Wilson.

On its Twitter account, Lynchs said they were “looking forward to playing a homecoming show for Wigan’s biggest new festival.”

The Orrell four-piece is made up of brothers Breb and Tam Lynch, bassist Harry Gaskell and drummer Matt Vose.

The group have enjoyed a rapid rise to success following some high profile performances at Kendal Calling and The Deaf Institute in Manchester, both of which earned them rave reviews.

The band’s list of fans includes renowned borough-based artists and film-makers Al and Al, who curated the transformation of six former retail units in The Galleries into arts spaces.

Also at Squirrel Fest will be various artisan food stalls and full bar facilities along with a gin and fizz tent.

There will also be ice-creams, sweet stalls and children’s fun & games, which include several inflatable play areas for the kids.

The festivities will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 30, at the cricket ground in Billinge Road. Gates will open at noon, and the party will go on until 9.30pm.

An all day ticket for adults is £16 with £5 tickets for children aged 11 and under, which also gives them free access to the inflatables. Children between 12 and 15 are £8.

And there’ll also be great value family ticket (2 adults and 2 children 12 to 15) at £42.

To buy tickets and to find out more information about the exciting summer event, visit highfieldcricketclub.co.uk