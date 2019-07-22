Hundreds of pounds donated in memory of 'amazing' teenager found in Wigan

A fund-raising appeal has been set up in memory of a teenager found dead in woodland.



Emergency services were called to Ashton Heath, in Ashton, at 6am on Friday to reports that a body had been discovered.

Read more: Body of teenage girl found in Wigan woodland



The teenager has not yet been identified formally, but has been named as Nicole on an online fund-raising page.

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated to an appeal to help pay for her funeral.

A statement on the website says: "Nicole was a lovely, loyal and supportive friend to everyone. She is loved by so many and unfortunately we tragically lost her. All the donations will go to Nicoles family to help fund Nicole’s funeral. She was an amazing person, she deserves an amazing send off."

Police cordoned off the wooded area on Friday morning, but said there were no suspicious circumstances and a file would be passed to the coroner.