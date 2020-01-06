Hundreds of used needles seized by Wigan Council staff

Wigan Council has been called out to pick up used needles off the streets more than 800 times in the last five years, but levels are on the decrease.

New figures obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveal that council clean-up crews were called to deal with needles and sharps on public land on 816 occasions between 2014 and 2019, with 82 of the call-outs coming between the beginning of 2019 up to the end of October.

Hundreds of needles have been found in the latest shocking find

Most were found in Wigan town centre, where 20 used needles were picked up, while 14 were found in Douglas and 13 from Ince.

That number picked up this year has dropped from 102 incidents in 2018, but was marginally higher than the 79 discarded syringes picked up in 2017.

The numbers, although still concerning, were down significantly from the 216 call-outs in 2016, while there were 166 and 171 such incidents in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

The town hall says the decreasing number was down to its close relationships with local pharmacies and needle exchanges to help raise awareness of how to dispose of needles safely.

It is unclear how much it cost the council to retrieve the dirty needles, as the sharps collection service is part of a varied cleansing role.

The has been a number of high-profile incidents of needles on the streets in recent years. In March 2017, a toddler had a close brush with a drug addict’s stash in Wigan town centre.

A mother spotted a discarded syringe, lighter and spoon in a telephone box in Standishgate, just seconds before her two-year-old went to pick them up.

She was left “ashamed and disgusted” following the close call.

And in February 2016, a stash of over 400 needles was found dumped on land off Coop Street in Scholes.

Professor Kate Ardern, director of public health at Wigan Council, said the town hall was working closely with pharmacies and needle exchanges throughout the borough to help drug addicts use needles safely.

“Through partnership working with our drug and alcohol misuse service provider, Addaction, we run a successful Needle Exchange Services in Wigan and Leigh,” she said.

“We also work closely with 26 pharmacies across the borough who offer this service free of charge.

“This supports the safe disposal of needles.

“Services users are encouraged to return sharp bins for a fresh ones and information and advice is provided at the point of exchange.

“Addaction also works with a range of organisations and communities to ensure sharp bins are available across the borough. This approach is in line with our Deal values and it is thanks to this way of working that the number of sharps being found on public land is decreasing.”

A confidential needle exchange service is available at the Coops Building in Wigan, at 11 Dorning Street.

“This service provides free sterile injecting equipment, safe disposal of used needles, and advice on safer injecting.

Staff at the exchange can also assist with advice regarding blood borne viruses including HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and off pre and post-test advice and referral for treatment.

A number of pharmacies across the borough also provide a needle exchange service, a list of which can be found at wigan.gov.uk

For information and advice on accessing treatment, contact Addaction on 01942 487578