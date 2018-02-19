Hygiene ratings: Wigan’s One-Star rated eateries Nov 2017 to Jan 2018

These Wigan restaurants, shops and takeaways have been given the second lowest possible rating by the Food Standards Agency.

They were inspected between November 1 2017 and January 31 2018, and all deemed to require “major improvement.”

Each business is given a hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

The inspection criteria includes:

How hygienically the food is handled.

How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition and structure of the buildings.

The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.

All the businesses are still open but will have had to make major improvements because of their poor rating.

All are due for a full re-inspection.