Hypnotist accused of sex assault in Wigan

A hypnotist has been accused of rape and other sexual offences.

John Jamie Kay, 42, has made his first appearance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to face the charges.

He is accused of rape and assault by penetration on Thursday August 2, as well as sexual assault on Wednesday July 18.

The incidents were all alleged to have happened in Wigan and are understood to have involved two women, who were both over the age of 16 and cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Kay pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for trial, where he will appear on Monday August 20.

He was remanded on bail until that hearing, with conditions not to practise in clinical hypnotherapy, not to enter Wigan other than to attend arranged appointments with his solicitor and to not contact two named women directly or indirectly.

Kay must also live and sleep each night at his home on Main Street, in Halton, Runcorn.