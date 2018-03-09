I only have pies for Wigan, says Hacker

Wigan’s canine celebrity is celebrating British Pie Week in style with a hilarious homage to his hometown and its favourite food.



Children’s television star Hacker T Dog was unable to resist the chance to shout about his love of pastry encasing meat, potatoes and gravy.

His tribute to the food that will always be associated with Wigan comes in the form of a musical parody of Ed Sheeran’s song Castle on the Hill and the video for it, renamed Pie Shop on the Hill.

The short film is also filled with references to Wigan, with Hacker also singing enthusiastically of his love of the place as he returns home on board a train and filming done on location.

The parody song is an entertaining recasting of the phenomenally-popular singer-songwriter’s track, focusing instead of rites of passage and the ups and downs of childhood on Wigan and pies.

Cheekily Hacker even apes Sheeran’s look, appearing in the video wearing chunky black-rimmed glasses, a ginger wig and a chequed shirt.

The pies have it

He also couldn’t resist a tongue-in-cheek jibe at the pop star when advertising his latest creation on social media, tagging him into the post in which he told his 39,000 Twitter followers: “Watch my ode to all things Wigan and pie. Ed Sheeran eat your heart out.”

Hacker said: “I was delighted to spend the day working in my hometown, mainly because of the short commute. The number 33 bus stops right outside my kennel, you see.

“It was also very nice to encounter my fellow Wiganers, even though my management warned everyone not to look me directly in the eye.

“As for the pies, I took them home and blended them up to make a fine meat paste with shortcrust pastry elements. I really am a disgusting beast, in’t I?”

The video shows the lovable dog greedily eyeing up the delicious treats on offer in a pie shop as well as exploring streets and open spaces.

There are also some dizzying aerial shots of the town centre as well as signs directing people to some of the borough’s best-known landmarks such as Wigan Pier.

Filming took place in Mesnes Park, a Galloways pie shop and The Old Courts, while producer Bec Greenwood and runner Lucy Hickey also hail from the borough.