IN COURT: This week’s listings for Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

VIOLENCE

Louise Bacon, 45, of Central Avenue, Worksop. Assaulted a man. Also drove a vehicle on Central Avenue without an insurance policy in place. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Banned from driving for six months. Also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 in court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Abbey Merrit, 24, of Cheapside, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Community order made with rehabiltation activity requirement. Must also pay £85 in court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Ciprian Mates, 29, of Whitehall Road, Retford. Ordered to pay £650 in compensation, £85 court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

DRUGS

Daryl Sykes, 25, of Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick. Had in possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Fined £200. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

MOTORING

Lee White, 44, Little Top Lane, Retford. Drove a vehicle of Mattersey Road without due care and attention. Fined £405. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £40.

BREACH

Luke Hawkins, 20, of Taunton Way, Retford. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments as instructed. Community order made with curfew requirement. Must also pay costs of £60.

THEFT

Richard Frost, 43, of of No Fixed Address. On Memorial Avenue in Worksop, entered Farmfoods when prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order and stole ready meals to a value unknown. Jailed for six weeks. Offence so serious as defendant is repeat, persistent offender. Also ordered to pay a vicitm surcharge of £115.

James Lee, 27, of Dominie Cross Road, Retford. Stole various items of clothing, to the value of £169.96, belonging to Sports Direct. Stole gift sets, to a value unknwon, belonging to B&M Bargains. Stole various food items, of a value unknown. Also found guilty of assaulting a man by beating him. Jailed for 24 weeks. Offence so serious due to persistent offending during suspended sentence. Must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Joanna Grey, 38, of Potter Street, Worksop. Stole a heart mug from Clintons to the value of £10. Stole beef joints, to the value of £20, belonging to Asda, and two jars of coffee, to the value of £10, belonging to Asda. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay £30 in compensation, £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.