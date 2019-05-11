IN PICTURES: Launch of The Fire Within arts festival in Wigan town centre

Wigan took its first steps towards its cultural and artistic future with a spectacular launch of its new cultural manifesto.

The Galleries Shopping Centre was transformed into a festival venue today showcasing visual art, high-tech installations, music, poetry and dance for The Fire Within. The day-long event is part of a five-year plan drawn up to use culture to boost the economy, life prospects, health and well-being of residents thanks to a partnership between Wigan Council and artists and film-makers Al and Al.

The Galleries Shopping Centre was transformed into a festival venue today for The Fire Within PH jpimedia Buy a Photo

