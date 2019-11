Hundreds gathered to recognise the sacrifices made by servicemen and women in the two world wars and more recent conflicts. In Wigan a procession involving veterans, serving armed service personnel and other uniformed organisations, marched through the town before taking part in a ceremony at the parish church war memorial which included the last post and a two-minute silence at 11am.

