IN PICTURES: When terror came to the streets of Wigan

Just under a year ago, following the horrific events at the Manchester Arena, the threat of terrorism became very real in Wigan.

Armed police swooped on a suspect connected to the Arena bombing investigation in Swinley and the full force of the world’s media was firmly focussed on our town as police and news helicopters buzzed around our skies and bomb disposal experts were called to a suspicious package.

A house was searched and police stood guard as evacuated residents waited to get back into their homes.

Here we look back in pictures at that confusing and frightening period at the end of May, 2017.