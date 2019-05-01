IN PICTURES: Wigan and Wiganers through the decades We've delved into our archives once more to bring you some cracking pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades. Have a flick through the pictures and see if they stir any memories ... Scholes redevelopment in 1968 jpimedia Buy a Photo The White Horse on Standishgate in 1969 jpimedia Buy a Photo Market Street in Wigan in the 1950s jpimedia Buy a Photo The one and only Daley Thompson hands over the baton in a relay race representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park in July 1986 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8