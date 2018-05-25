IN PICTURES: Wigan’s Race For Life 2018

Haigh Woodland Park became a sea of pink as more than 700 women took part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life.

The popular 5km event returned to the Wigan venue for the 18th year to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Related: Watch our video of Race For Life 2018

Many of the women and children dressed in pink and had signs pinned to their back in honour of their loved ones affected by the disease.

Five-year-old Victoria Calland, from Swinley, along with her mother Jennifer, took to the stage to talk about her battle with a rare form of cancer.

She received treatment for rhabdomyosarcoma after being diagnosed at the age of three and is now in remission.

Victoria then officially started the event and runners, joggers and walkers streamed across the start line.

They ran downhill to Haigh Plantations, before returning to finish in front of Haigh Hall.

Money is still being collected, but organisers say the event is expected to raise £47,500.

Race For Life will also be held at Pennington Flash on Sunday, June 3.