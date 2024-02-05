In the doghouse! Manchester named the UK’s LEAST prepared city this Valentine’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Findings collected from greeting card retailer, Scribbler, and photography experts, Fujifilm, have revealed that Mancunians are not alone in being the least prepared. 71% of couples using a Scribbler instant greeting card kiosk across the UK left it until the day before to buy a Valentine’s Day card.

Fortunately, by using Fujifilm printing technology, the Scribbler card printing kiosks allow customers to choose the most niche, hilarious or tongue-in-cheek Valentine’s card from over 330 designs, even after the day has passed. From The Traitors, Taylor Swift and Star Wars to quintessential British humour, customers can select from the latest cultural moments or trends, no matter how close it is to the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Manchester, the Scribbler kiosk is located in Scribbler Market Street, and offers over 4,000 card designs to choose from, printed in under 60 seconds.

Manchester has been named as the least prepared city for Valentine's Day.

The greetings card retailer has revealed the most – and least – prepared regions this Valentine’s Day, with Manchester taking the top spot as the least prepared region.

The full list from best to worst region, according to Scribbler’s research:

Leeds London Edinburgh Nottingham Cardiff Manchester

Commenting on the findings, John Procter, CEO at Scribbler, said: “Manchester locals have earned themselves a title that they probably didn’t want by being crowned the ‘least prepared partners’ when it comes to purchasing a Valentine’s Day card – but with more kiosks popping up across the city, we’re sure Manchester couples will be better prepared next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter when the cards are purchased, loved ones can choose a personalised card featuring one of over 330 Valentine’s Day designs, printed using the latest technology from Fujifilm.”

Theo Georghiades, general manager at Fujifilm UK, said: “Even if they didn’t quite make it last year, couples in Manchester can now receive a high-quality, personalised card this Valentine’s Day thanks to the Scribbler instant greeting card kiosks, powered by Fujifilm printing technology – no matter how late they leave it!”

The revolutionary instant greeting card kiosk was launched in the summer of 2022. Following the partnership’s success, Scribbler and Fujifilm have continued to expand with more kiosks installed across the UK. Using Fujifilm printing technology, customers can access thousands of Scribbler designs on the compact device. Many categories and genres are available, even cards 'from the pet'.