Inclusive and accessible Wigan music festival set to return

Two Wigan charities launched by disabled people and their families are set to host an inclusive and accessible live music festival.

My Life, based in Standish, is gearing up for its second Live Life Festival, which is due to take place at the beginning of next month. It will be held in conjunction with the My Life My Way charity.

The festival, held at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Standish, will be “fully inclusive and accessible”, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience a range of entertainment within a “safe and supportive” environment.

The charity, which was recently given the Queen’s Volunteer Award, says that the aim is for this festival to be “even bigger and better” than last year.

The 2019 event will include live music performances on two stages, a comedy tent, cabaret, theatre, festival crafts, festival hair and make-up, circus, vintage vehicles, children’s shows, exhibitions, stalls and more.

With a Retro Carnival theme to this year’s festival, attendees are encouraged to join in with their festival outfits by pulling on their blue suede shoes, sequined hot pants and raspberry berets.

Organiser Lynn James-Jenkinson said: “We’ve got some great local acts signed up – from guitar acts to dance, if you love music and entertainment, you’ll love the Live Life Festival.”

My Life supports people of all ages, with and without disabilities and aims to prevent social isolation and loneliness by connecting people and providing opportunities for them to learn new things, do something meaningful, meet others, develop lasting friendships and have fun.

My Life My Way aims to create social inclusion among disabled children, adults and older people and their families.

It does this by raising public awareness of the equality issues affecting people and providing a wide range of opportunities to support people to develop skills and confidence to speak up and know their rights.

Caroline Tomlinson, chief executive of My Life said: “We believe that everyone benefits from being part of a community and what better way to get together than enjoying fabulous entertainment in the summer sun?

“The Live Life Festival is going to be a fantastic day out and everyone is welcome.”

The Live Life Festival will take place on July 6 from 11am until 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are available by calling 01257 472 900 or online at www.my-life.org.uk/product/livelifefestival