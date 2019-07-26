Incredible images of beautiful birds of prey nesting in Wigan captured by wildlife enthusiasts

Wildlife enthusiasts have captured the incredible journey of a brood of rare birds of prey, which are nesting in Wigan for the first time this year.

Over the past few months, animal photographer David Bretherton has followed a family of Peregrine Falcons nesting on the site of a former mill.

Wildlife enthusiasts have followed the journey of the beautiful birds of prey

There is a male, a female and four youngsters, two male and two female.

Bird enthusiasts believe that the family is here after its previous nest in Chorley failed.

David Bretherton, founder of Wigan wildlife and animal photography, said: “Peregrines are very rare but they are increasing year by year.

“Some are pinched and sold on the black market for thousands, which is why we monitor each site they nest at. There is a similar scheme for Barn Owls as well.”

The Wigan Observer has taken the decision not the reveal the exact location of the birds in an effort to protect them, although it is believed that they are being kept safe by strict security measures.

David added: “It is a protected site with security 24/7 plus cctv so the location is not a problem, plus the young are flying now and will be turfed out in August or September by their parents

"They are amazing to watch and are keeping the population of pigeons down in the area.

"They nest high up and residents have been enjoying watching them plus the odd student has had a dead pigeon dropped onto them.”