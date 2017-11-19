Injured man rescued from brook

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after having to be rescued from a brook.
Emergency services were called to the incident behind the Gerard Centre in Ashton at around 11pm on Saturday.
They found the 27-year-old man had fallen through a barrier in a car park and was unable to get out of the water.
Firefighters, including a technical response unit, used ropes to get him onto a stretcher and then to a waiting ambulance.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries.
The rescue lasted about half an hour and the fire service said the location made it a very tricky operation.
Watch manager Jim Clitheroe said: "It was dark and it was down behind a wall.
"It was a fenced-off area going down to the brook so we had to lift him up and get him onto a scoop stretcher to take him away to the ambulance.
"Everyone worked together really well. This was multi-agency working at its best."
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene but the emergency services said the incident was clearly an accident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wigan Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.