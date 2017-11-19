Injured man rescued from brook

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after having to be rescued from a brook.



Emergency services were called to the incident behind the Gerard Centre in Ashton at around 11pm on Saturday.

They found the 27-year-old man had fallen through a barrier in a car park and was unable to get out of the water.

Firefighters, including a technical response unit, used ropes to get him onto a stretcher and then to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries.

The rescue lasted about half an hour and the fire service said the location made it a very tricky operation.

Watch manager Jim Clitheroe said: "It was dark and it was down behind a wall.

"It was a fenced-off area going down to the brook so we had to lift him up and get him onto a scoop stretcher to take him away to the ambulance.

"Everyone worked together really well. This was multi-agency working at its best."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene but the emergency services said the incident was clearly an accident.