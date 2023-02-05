Police are investigating the circusmstances of what happened to the casualty who came to grief in Borsdane Brook at the end of Lowe Mill Road, Hindley, at around 11.20pm on Saturday February 4.

She is believed to have been taken to hospital with a leg wound.

Borsdane Brook at the end of Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, from where an injured woman was rescued

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 11.20pm on Saturday February 4, firefighters were called to assist police at an incident near to Lowe Mill Lane, in Hindley.

“Two fire engines from Hindley and Leigh, a technical response unit from Leigh and the water incident unit from Eccles quickly attended the scene.

"Fire crews were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

Both Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service have been asked for further details.