Inmate at Hindley prison started a fire in his cell using a charging wire

Officers at Hindley prison tackled a blaze this morning after an inmate used a charging cable to set fire to his cell.

At around 10.20am today (Tuesday), Hindley fire crews were called to the jail to reports of a cell fire.

On arrival they found that the prison officers had already tackled the blaze, got the inmate out and given him treatment.

Watch manager Mark Anderson, said: “We believe he used a charger which he had cut into.

“We think he split the wires and joined them together causing a spark, then set fire to something within his cell.

“He had also smashed something that cause him to cut himself.

“As always, the prison officers had acted swiftly, meaning that the incident was relatively minor.

“There was enough flammable material within the cell that it could have been a lot more serious than it was.”