Inmates can get active as parkrun heads to Wigan prison

Prisoners in Wigan will soon be among thousands of runners around the world to pull on their trainers on Saturday mornings for parkrun.

Bickershaw parkrun is being set up at Hindley Prison, which will see inmates run or walk 5km in the grounds.

It will be the latest in a series of parkruns to be held in prisons in a new initiative to provide physical activity and volunteering opportunities for prisoners.

While these events are only open to the prisoners, it is hoped they will get involved in parkruns in their community upon release.

Organisers say the prison parkruns can also become a shared experience with their loved ones participating in other events at the same time.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Prison is a punishment but it should also turn prisoners’ lives around so they don’t commit more crimes.

“That’s why we arrange activities which help to improve their health and fitness, keep them occupied while in prison and have a positive impact on rehabilitation.”

Hundreds of parkruns are held at venues around the world every Saturday morning, including at Haigh Woodland Park and Pennington Flash.

People of all ages and abilities can run or walk a 5km course, improving their fitness and socialising.