Inquest into Hindley Prison hanging begins

An inquest is beginning this week into the death of a Hindley Prison inmate nearly two years ago.



Stephen Connell, 34, was found hanging in his cell at the Bickershaw jail in February 2016.

Other news: SPECIAL REPORT: The misery of Wigan's missing and exploited children

He died as a result of his injuries two days later at Wigan Infirmary.

Fifteen days have been set aside for the hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

His family has previously claimed that prison governors had failed to act on self-harm incidents involving the prisoner.

Mr Connell, who was originally from Birkenhead but is understood to have family living in the Wigan area, was serving a burglary sentence when he was released on licence.

But he is said to have breached the conditions imposed on his release and was returned to custody, before he was allocated to Hindley. He was due for release the following July.