Inquest opened into death of popular Wigan dad

An inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan dad who died last month.

Bolton Coroners’ Court has launched an inquiry into the death of Lee Campbell who was found dead on Saturday, August 18.

Following a borough-wide search, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed the body of the 32-year-old man found in a field at the rear of Hassness Close in Worsley Mesnes at around 3.20pm.

The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The tragic ending to the search for popular dad Lee, who had been reported missing, prompted an outpouring of grief from family and friends,

Messages revealed the double heartache Lee’s family has suffered as his sister Phillipa died in a road traffic incident nine years ago.

A service for Lee will be held at St Paul’s Church, Goose Green on Thursday, September 6 at 2pm followed by internment in a family grave at the churchyard.

Since Lee’s death, his family have urged for more help for mental illness sufferers.

Gill Butler wrote on Facebook: “If anything needs to come out of Lee’s death it is the need for mental health, especially for men, to be brought forward in the political agenda, talked about, addressed and money spent on services to help.”