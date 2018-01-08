Inquest opens into death of homeless man

An inquest has opened into the tragic death of a homeless man who collapsed in the street.

Christopher Conlin, also known as Christopher Bower, died on his 31st birthday after being taken ill in an alleyway in Bradshawgate, Leigh, on November 5 2017.

Members of the public, and later paramedics, fought to save the 31-year-old’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at Wigan Infirmary.

The news of Chris’ death shocked the borough, spurring a wave of tributes and a fund-raising campaign to cover the costs of his funeral.

He had been discharged from hospital just days before his death, having been admitted with an unconfirmed illness. The inquest opened at Bolton Coroners Court on January 3.