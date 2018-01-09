Inquest opens into death of ‘lovely Jamie’

An inquest has opened into the death of a young man found dead at a bridge in Wigan.

Jamie Murray, 20 died on Saturday, December 30 at a location near Battersby Street in High Ince.

The initial hearing took place yesterday at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and his next of kin have been informed.

Since his death, just before New Year, tributes have poured in for the former Shevington High School student.

Gaynor Louise wrote: “Lovely lad... will be sadly missed by loads. Love you Jamie fly high lad. Wish you would’be spoken out. Not enough help on the mental health situation. Thinking of all the family. Your sisters did there best...”

Courtney Bland added: “RIP Jamie Shine bright mate, missing you loads and always will love you. Hope we’re doing your proud and see you soon but until then sleep tight.”

One friend wrote: “Put your hand on your heart...feel it beating that means purpose. You’re here for one reason and one reason only, to live your beautiful life to the fullest. RIP Jamie lad, miss you already.”

Another wrote: “RIP Jamie such a character gone way too soon.”

On January 5 friends organised a social gathering in his memory.