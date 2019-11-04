Inquest opens into death of man whose body was found outside a Wigan gym

An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose body was found outside a Wigan fitness centre.

Gary Morecroft, 40, was discovered collapsed on the forecourt of the Apex Gym on Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, on the morning of Sunday July 7 this year.

Initially there was a large police presence amid fears that he may have been the victim of a fatal attack.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police personnel in “white suits” around the building and grounds.

But it was later announced by investigating officers that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and that the matter had been passed on to the coroner.

At a brief hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court, the inquest into Mr Morecroft’s death was opened and then adjourned pending further inquiries.