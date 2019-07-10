Inquest opens into death of Wigan man

An inquiry has opened into the death of a Wigan man, who died just six days after his partner.

Adam Howarth, 29, died on June 29 when he was hit by a train at Wigan North Western station.

Chloe Spencer

Police conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and a file was passed to the coroner.

An inquest opened at Bolton Coroners’ Court on Monday.

His tragic death came just six days after his 27-year-old partner, Chloe Spencer, was found dead at her home.

Her inquest opened on Monday, July 1, also at Bolton Coroners’ Court.

They have confirmed that her death was by “hanging”.

In a bid to help her family pay for her funeral costs, Chloe’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

It says: “Sadly on the June 22 we lost Chloe Spencer, a loving daughter, sister, mum, auntie , niece, cousin and a fabulous friend!

“Chloe had one of the biggest brightest personality’s and it didn’t go unnoticed, her smile lit up any room she walked into and her silly infectious laugh!

“Chloe’s death was so unexpected and tragic, something the family wasn’t prepared for.

“We are just hoping to get a little money together to help towards funeral costs.

“A donation of any size would be much appreciated, and would help the family massively, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support we have received during this tragic time.”

Chloe's funeral is taking place today at St Ann's Church in Beech Hill.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/chloe-spencer