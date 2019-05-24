Inquest opens into Wigan teen's railway death

An inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan teenager on the railway.

Bradley Whittle was killed in a tragic incident on the line in the Boar’s Head are of Standish on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 15.

The 19-year-old, who came from Whelley, was a promising footballer who played for Charnock Richard FC, which competes in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

At 3.46pm on Wednesday, British Transport Police and paramedics responded to reports of a casualty on the railway tracks between Wigan and Preston. Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death was formally opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court this week but then adjourned pending the preparation of reports.