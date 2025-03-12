A coroner indicated he will issue a report highlighting the absence of regulation of child combat sports after the death of a teen kickboxer injured in a fight in Wigan.

Coroner Michael Pemberton confirmed his intention to take the unusual step ahead of an inquest into the death of 15-year-old Alex Eastwood, who suffered a head injury while taking part in an unsanctioned kickboxing fight.

Alex fought three rounds of a bout at a kickboxing gym in Platt Bridge on June 29 before becoming seriously unwell.

Mr Pemberton will look to issue a prevention of future deaths (PFD) report – also known as a regulation 28 report – to culture secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.

Alex Eastwood

He said: “I’m concerned there appears to be no regulatory guidance in terms of any child combat sports. In terms of children's participation in any of these activities, there appears to be no basic framework upon which individual clubs or parents can assess the risk that may be apparent in that activity, and the management of that risk. I’m minded to make a regulation 28 report. I will take steps to provide that prior to the inquest.”

Alex was initially taken to Wigan Infirmary and then transferred to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after he was found to have a bleed on the brain. He underwent surgery but died in hospital on July 2.

His family, who live in Fazakerley, Liverpool, have raised concerns about the safety measures and precautions in place at his fight, as well as the regulation around child combat sports more generally.

The coroner’s decision regarding the report was made at a pre-inquest review at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

The full inquest is expected to be held over four days in June.

Alex’s family said: “We welcome the coroner’s decision to issue a prevention of future deaths report highlighting the serious safeguarding issues surrounding child combat sports. This is an important step towards ensuring that no other family has to suffer the heartbreak that we have endured following Alex’s tragic death.

“We are grateful to the coroner for recognising the importance of addressing the lack of regulation and oversight in child combat sports, and we hope that his findings will lead to meaningful changes in safeguarding measures to better protect young athletes like Alex.

“As a family, we remain committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding Alex’s death and look forward to the forthcoming inquest, where we hope to obtain further answers and accountability. Alex’s legacy must be one of change and we will continue to push for greater protections for children taking part in combat sports.

“We would once again like to thank the coroner and our legal team for their ongoing support during this difficult time.”

Jill Paterson, a personal injury solicitor at Leigh Day representing Alex’s family, said: “The coroner’s decision to issue a prevention of future deaths report is a critical step in addressing what appear to be clear gaps in safeguarding within child combat sports. Alex’s death has brought into sharp focus the urgent need for robust safety measures and oversight in these sports to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“We will continue to support Alex’s family as they seek answers and push for meaningful changes to better protect young people participating in combat sports.”