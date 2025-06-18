A coroner hopes hospital staff will take more notice of information and opinions from patients’ loved ones following the death of a Wigan dad just hours after he was discharged from A&E.

Kevin Murphy, 66, was taken to Wigan Infirmary by his partner Linda Haines and daughter Vanessa Murphy on March 21 after taking an overdose of sleeping tablets.

He was later discharged and referred to the home-based treatment team for mental health support – despite Bolton Coroner’s Court hearing both Linda and Vanessa believed he should have been kept in hospital.

Tragically, hours after returning to his home in New Springs, Kev was found dead in woodland after taking his own life.

Kevin Murphy

Kev ran a business, raced Formula Ford cars and was a massive northern soul fan and DJ.

He seemed to be happy, but his personality began to change in February, sparking concerns.

The inquest heard he felt anxious, had difficulty knowing what thoughts were fact and fiction, worried people were talking about him, could not sleep, stopped watching the news and no longer browsed the internet for rare records.

Dr Prasad Mahadevappa, at Aspull Surgery, prescribed antidepressant fluoxetine on March 14, explained it could take up to three weeks to work and gave him a crisis phone number.

Kevin Murphy and his daughter Vanessa

He also suggested counselling and Kev had an initial consultation and two appointments with a private counsellor in the following days.

Kev returned to the surgery on March 20 as he was struggling to sleep.

He asked for a different antidepressant, but amid concerns it would make him drowsy during the day, the doctor instead prescribed sleeping tablet zopiclone.

The following day Kev failed to attend another GP appointment and Dr Mahadevappa became concerned, asking his colleague to alert his family and then call police.

Kevin Murphy with partner Linda Haines

Vanessa went to search for her dad and Linda left work, discovering Kev “dirty and incoherent” in the garden when she returned home.

He said he had taken six sleeping tablets and wanted to end his life, so they called 999 before driving Kev to Wigan Infirmary themselves, arriving at 7pm.

A consultant suspected Kev had psychosis with suicidal ideation and referred him to mental health.

Kev then had a consultation with nurse practitioner Keren Hill-McKenzie, who had already spoken to Vanessa by phone.

Vanessa told the court she had explained the changes in him and asked for him to be sectioned.

Kev asked Linda to leave the room and Ms Hill-McKenzie said he reported taking the overdose as he felt distressed.

She said he engaged “well”, denied having plans to hurt himself again and did not tell her he was hearing voices.

Ms Hill-McKenzie told the court she believed he had mental capacity and while paperwork noted this was “fluctuating”, she explained this related specifically to thoughts about the past.

She said he did not meet the threshold to be sectioned and referred him to the home-based treatment team for “everything that a ward would have given him but in the comfort of his own home”.

Ms Hill-McKenzie said Kev did not want to be admitted to hospital and at 4am she told Linda he was being discharged and someone from the home-based treatment team would see him later that day.

Linda told the court she wanted him to stay in hospital as it was a safe place, but she was not given any options and felt staff did not take her views into account.

She said Kev got up at around 9am on March 22 and had a shower, before giving her £1,500 cash and putting his records in her car for her to sell, which she did not want to do.

While Linda and Vanessa spoke in the kitchen, they could hear Kev banging with bricks and rope in the garden.

Kev decided to go for a walk and Linda was so concerned that she followed him, but lost sight of him.

She phoned Vanessa and the police to report he was missing.

The court heard his body was discovered in woodland off Withington Lane by passers-by. A post-mortem examination found he died by suspension by ligature.

Matthew Seddon, team manager for the Wigan mental health liaison team at Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust, carried out a rapid review of Kev’s care.

He explained it was hoped by offering support through the home-based treatment team, things would change for Kev after discharge, but conceded that with hindsight it “wasn’t the right plan for him”.

Mr Seddon said staff “could have done better” at acknowledging the information given by Kev’s family and taking that into account.

There was no record of a capacity assessment being done and he said this was an area for improvement.

Angela Calland, urgent care operational manager, told the court a joint gate-keeping assessment could have been done with the home-based treatment team while Kev was at A&E.

After recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Ceri Owen said: “Hopefully the changes which were set out by Mr Seddon in terms of the review will continue to be implemented and that going forward the position of family will be more fully assessed in terms of the history and their views with regards to treatment plans, so there is a voice there for family.”

After the inquest, Vanessa said she still believed her dad would not have died if he had remained in hospital and it was “concerning” that requests for him to be sectioned were not recorded.

But she said she was hopeful families’ voices will be considered more in future, “especially in cases where someone is acting so completely out of character.”

She said: “He was fun-loving and a real lover of northern soul. He loved his cars and music and he would do anything for anybody.

"He will be missed by a lot of people. There were more than 300 people at his funeral.

"It’s really sad because I feel like it could have been prevented.”