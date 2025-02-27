A coroner has hailed a Wigan dad and his son as heroes and will recommend them for awards for their actions during a devastating blaze at their family home.

David Mason, who was then 19, discovered there was a fire at the property on Warrington Road, Goose Green, in the early hours of Sunday, April 14, alerted his family and called the emergency services.

After managing to get out, his dad Barry Mason, 45, realised his four-year-old son Ethan was still inside the house and went back in to rescue him.

Barry brought Ethan out of rear of the burning building and David carried him to the front of the house, before handing him over to paramedics.

Barry Mason with his son Ethan

But sadly they were both badly injured and Barry was pronounced dead in hospital, with Ethan dying two days later.

Concluding an inquest looking into their deaths, coroner John Pollard said: “David smelled smoke, roused the whole family, rang 999, tried to drag his father from the fire at a later stage and he carried his little brother from the fire to the paramedics. David was, and is, truly a hero.

"Barry had actually escaped from the inferno himself when, with no concern for his own safety, he dashed back into the house when he realised that Ethan was still inside. He too is a hero.

Ethan Mason

Mr Pollard said he would recommend Barry and David for bravery awards from the Royal Humane Society for their actions on the night.

The inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard the fire started in the kitchen, though it was not possible to establish the exact cause.

An investigation found it began with either a mini-fridge, a vacuum cleaner charger or another unidentified appliance.

Fire investigator Oliver Atkinson explained that heat built up, became a flame and spread to nearby combustible materials and the fire grew.

The aftermath of the fire on Warrington Road, Goose Green, which claimed the lives of Barry and Ethan Mason

There was no door between the kitchen and hallway, allowing the fire to spread, and an open bedroom window created a “chimney effect”.

The kitchen window broke, providing an “unrestricted” supply of oxygen for the fire, and the temperature reached “flashover” point at 600 degrees Celsius and the whole room was ablaze.

It was 2.18am when David became aware of smoke, alerted his family and phoned 999, with firefighters at the house just five minutes later.

Two teenagers were already outside and a ladder was used to rescue a woman from a first-floor bedroom.

Barry ran back into the house to get Ethan, with David carrying his younger brother to paramedics, despite being injured himself.

Ethan was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment, before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

He had extensive burns and heat damage to his lungs, the inquest heard.

A 10-hour operation was carried out and Ethan seemed to be doing well, but then there were issues including an extremely high temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, which the court heard was his body responding to the injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, sadly Ethan died on the morning of Tuesday, April 16.

Post-mortem examinations found Barry died from burns and the inhalation of fire fumes, while Ethan died from burns and inhaling the products of combustion.

Mr Pollard concluded that they were both accidental deaths.

Moving tributes were paid during the inquest by Barry’s father and Ethan’s grandfather John Mason.

He said: “Our son Barry was indeed a son in a billion, who from before birth was loved, wanted, treasured and nurtured. We, as a family, have wonderful memories of our Barry.”

Barry was born in Wallasey and attended St Paul’s Primary School, in Goose Green, and The Deanery High School, before studying at the University of Durham.

He became a data analyst with a “forensic knowledge” of hardware and software and was employed as a computer specialist repairing faults in the north of England and Scotland.

He developed the computer system at Best Western Hotels Group in Skelmersdale, which no-one else in the company could understand after his death, the court heard.

Mr Mason said: “Barry was the go-to person that other employees go to for assistance in their jobs. Barry would stop what he was doing and provide solutions for his colleagues’ work problems and issues.”

He told the court he loved Ethan from the moment Barry and his wife Rachel announced the pregnancy at Christmas in 2018.

He recalled seeing his youngest grandchild’s “enormous smile” through the window during the pandemic, when he first called him “grandad” and playing his favourite game Potato Head with him.

He said: “He had already learned a number of his letters and words, being educated at home. He was a bright boy with a brilliant sense of humour. His smile brightened your day and put a spring in your step.”

Mr Mason paid tribute to everyone who helped the family following the blaze, from the firefighters who went into the house to staff at several hospitals.

He told the court he wrote to Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service following the blaze and read out a letter he received in reply from Wigan and Bolton borough commander Jean-Pierre Helliwell.

It said: “My words will be of little comfort at this time, but I hope you and your family can take pride in the heroic actions taken by your son Barry in valiantly attempting to save his family. The fire was ferocious and unyielding, but Barry’s bravery in the face of such conditions cannot be overstated.”