An inquest has been opened into the death of a teenager after he got into difficulty at a Wigan lake beauty spot.

Alex Crook tragically lost his life after entering the waters of Scotman’s Flash while he was out with friends on Saturday September 7.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the 15-year-old from Beech Hill sadly died a short time later.

An inquest looking into Alex’s death has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court to confirm his identity and hear brief details of the case.

Coroner Timothy Brennand adjourned the hearing to allow time for the preparation of further reports until a date yet to be decided.

Alex’s dad Neil Crook told the BBC that he had been in the water with friends on the canal side of the lake when he got into difficulty, and was not taking part in any arranged water sports activities.

In a tribute he said his family were "all in shock" after the death of their much-loved son.

Mr Crook said Alex and his friends had been stood in the water at waist height, before moving into part of the lake which dropped off steeply.

He said there were no warning signs in the area where Alex was pulled from the water.

Greater Manchester Police found there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Crook said he wanted to get a message out to other families about the dangers of open water.

He added: "It is not the first time something like this has happened".

A Crowdfunding page has been set up by Alex’s aunt Rachel Maron to help support his parents and raise money for the funeral.

It said: “I've set up this page to help my brother and Alex's mum after the devastating loss of their son.

“As you can imagine trying to sort a funeral for your 15-year-old son is something no-one should ever have to do.

“If this is the only I can do to help in anyway I can.”

It has now raised more than £4,000.

Floral tributes have also been left on the canal bank in memory of Alex.