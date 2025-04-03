Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner directed a jury to record a conclusion of “natural causes” as it retired to consider its findings in the death of a Wigan toddler.

The jury of nine women and two men were sent out shortly before 1.50pm on Thursday, the fourth day of an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court looking into what happened to 22-month-old Hailey Thompson, from Ashton.

The tot died at Wigan Infirmary on December 19, 2022, after previously being assessed at Ashton Medical Centre and the hospital’s children A&E department.

Coroner Michael Pemberton advised the jury on the information they should record.

Kris Thompson and Iboyla Adam with daughter Hailey Thompson

This included undisputed facts such as Hailey’s name, date and place of birth, home address, and when she died.

The medical cause of death will be recorded as sepsis, pneumonia (group A streptococcus) and he directed that the only conclusion which could be reached was natural causes.

But the jury will have to consider what they record when it comes to where, when and how Hailey died and were advised this should be “brief, neutral and factual”.

Mr Pemberton urged them to consider a number of questions relating to Hailey’s care.

He said their findings should be related to matters which were “causative or more than minimally contributory” to her death.

He also summed up the evidence in the case, which covered the weeks before Hailey died.

She saw an advanced nurse practitioner at Ashton Medical Centre on December 7, 2022, who diagnosed tonsillitis and prescribed a course of antibiotics.

But Hailey developed a rash, so her parents decided to stop the medication, concerned as her older sister had an allergy to penicillin and had a similar rash.

Her mother Ibolya Adam contacted the surgery to request a different antibiotic, but the court previously heard a member of the admin staff passed this request to a pharmacist who could not prescribe for children and sent it back.

Hailey saw a GP on December 16 and was diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection, which was viral rather than bacterial, so further antibiotics were not prescribed.

Her parents then took her to Wigan A&E in the early hours of December 18, which the inquest heard was very busy due to parents concerned about strep A and staff shortages.

She was again diagnosed with a viral upper respiratory tract infection.

But it was not clear whether observations requested before Hailey was discharged were done, as they were not documented.

Hailey went home, but less than 24 hours later her parents found her unresponsive.

She was rushed back to the hospital by ambulance, but despite resuscitation attempts, she could not be saved.

Expert witness Dr Christopher Fitzsimmons told the jury the diagnoses of a viral upper respiratory tract infection by the GP and doctor were “reasonable” based on the assessments,

He described how strep A is present in many children, but can be invasive, get into the blood stream and affect the organs.

He said this was likely to have happened to Hailey, leading to pneumonia, rapid deterioration to sepsis and cardiac arrest.

This condition can develop quickly and it is not unusual to happen within 24 hours, or even as little as six hours, he said.

Proceeding.