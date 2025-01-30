Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A walker who jumped into a Wigan lake to rescue a 15-year-old boy will be recommended for an award for his “selfless actions”.

Coroner John Pollard said Dan Gilboa was “extremely brave” and would be nominated for recognition from the Royal Humane Society after trying to help Alex Crook, who sadly drowned.

He backed calls from the teenager’s family for signage and rescue equipment at Scotman’s Flash, as well as mandatory swimming lessons for children, in a bid to prevent further tragedies.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Alex was a “shy and quiet” boy who was coming out of his shell as he grew into a young man.

He had “glowing” school reports, was appointed as a senior prefect just two days earlier and had the highest points for behaviour ever achieved at his school.

He dreamt of running his own cafe, was a season ticket-holder at Wigan Warriors and loved spending time with his little brother.

On Saturday, September 7, Alex left his home in Orrell to meet three friends and they went to Scotman’s Flash to swim.

But three of the boys could not swim, with the court hearing Alex had lessons when he was young, but “didn’t take to it”.

Alex got into trouble as the water got deeper and his friends tried to help, before seeking assistance.

Friends Dan Gilboa and Neil Shore were walking at the flash when they saw two men waving their arms and shouting for help.

Mr Gilboa ran over and after discovering Alex was in the water, he undressed and went in.

He swam towards where Alex had last been seen, but could not see anything.

He then spotted Alex face down in the water, around 15m from the shore, but struggled to get to him.

Nathan Scarll, business manager for Wigan Council’s Be Well Outdoors, arrived from the water sports centre in a boat and was able to show Mr Gilboa where Alex was.

He pulled Alex from the water and into the boat, where he was transported towards the sports centre.

Mr Scarll placed Alex on the jetty and did CPR, along with a fisherman, until the emergency services arrived.

Alex was taken to Wigan Infirmary, but sadly he could not be saved. A post-mortem examination found he died by drowning.

The inquest heard the majority of Scotman’s Flash is owned by Wigan Council and there is a water safety partnership involving several organisations in the borough.

There were just two signs there warning of the dangers of cold water and the boys would not have walked past them that day.

Three more warning signs have since been installed and another three were being fitted on the day of the inquest.

There was no rescue equipment, with the inquest hearing a risk assessment said there was a perceived risk of vandalism if they were installed.

However, there are now plans for three lines to be installed in lockable cabinets, accessed with a code from the emergency services.

The court also heard the depth of the flash varied, making it dangerous for anyone entering the water.

Alisan Hogg, representing Alex’s family, asked the coroner to consider making a Prevention of Future Deaths report regarding school swimming lessons and signage and rescue equipment at Scotman’s Flash.

The inquest heard swimming lessons are a mandatory part of the national curriculum, but Alex did not have any while attending Mab’s Cross Primary School.

Helen Rimmer, representing the council, said funding is given to schools to arrange lessons and they are chased up.

Three primary schools currently do not have arrangements for lessons but Mab’s Cross is not one.

She also explained that signs and throw lines were being erected at the flash, but the signs would not include the words “no unauthorised swimming” as it would be difficult to police.

Miss Rimmer said: “There hasn’t just been a review of Scotman’s Flash – risk assessments have been looked at and updated in respect of all the open bodies of water across the borough and there are 38 of those.

“The council has been, and wants to continue, to work with Alex’s family in respect of promoting open water safety.”

Mr Pollard concluded Alex’s death was accidental.

He said: “I shall be writing to the Royal Humane Society nominating Dan Gilboa for an award in recognition of his selfless actions in trying to rescue Alex.”

Mr Pollard will also write to the council’s chief executive about the schools failing to provide swimming lessons, as well as signage and rescue equipment at the flash.

He continued: “I am told that signs have been erected as recently as today, but these do not contain the unambiguous wording ‘no unauthorised swimming’. If these were in place close to the obvious entry points to Scotman’s Flash, it may prevent further deaths.

“Throw lines are described as being the most effective form of life-saving equipment, but it is proposed to site these away from the obvious entry points to the water. Failure to place these where people are likely to enter the water may lead to further preventable deaths."

After the hearing, Alex’s dad Neil backed Mr Pollard’s calls for an award for Mr Gilboa, with his wife Lynnette describing him as “very heroic”.

The pair launched the Awareness for Alex campaign following his death to promote open water safety and swimming lessons.

Mr Crook said: “I’m doing all the campaigning to get the word out more and more and to stop it happening again to other families, so they don’t have to go through the same thing we have been through and continue to go through. It’s not something we will ever get over, it’s just a new way of life now. We will keep his name alive in any way we can.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Ever since the devastating incident at Scotman’s Flash in 2024, our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with Alex’s family.

“Our officers – and the wider Water Safety Partnership – have met with Alex’s family on a number of occasions and we remain grateful for their contributions as we work to avoid similar tragedies. We hope to support future efforts to raise public awareness of the dangers of open water.

“A number of measures have been put in place at Scotman’s Flash since the incident and recent reviews have been conducted regarding other areas of water across the borough.

“We note the recommendations and comments made by the coroner during the inquest hearing, they will be given full consideration by the council and relevant agencies and appropriate action will follow.”