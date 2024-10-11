Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Wigan dad with “so much to live for” died just days after being released from prison, an inquest heard.

David Ball, also known as Davey Price, loved his four children and step-daughter and was described as having a “true heart of gold”.

But Bolton Coroner’s Court heard the 25-year-old had a difficult childhood, struggled with his emotions and was suspected to have an undiagnosed mental illness.

His partner Leah Kendall said she noticed changes in him shortly after their son’s birth in February last year.

David Ball, who was also known as Davey Price

The following month, he returned home after drinking with a friend and was argumentative, before attempting to harm himself. Ms Kendall stopped him and called emergency services.

The inquest heard David’s thoughts and behaviour continued to deteriorate in the following months.

He was found with self-inflicted wounds after going missing and was taken to A&E in June 2023.

David denied wanting to end his life, but said he was under stress due to relationship issues and other matters. He said his behaviour was his way of asking for help, mental health nurse Melanie Morbe told the inquest.

She thought he could have an undiagnosed mental health condition and he was offered support through the home-based treatment team.

However, he declined, saying it would be too intense and plans were already in motion for him to access counselling.

After fears David wanted to end his life when he was found in woodland on July 2, an assessment was carried out under the Mental Health Act.

Dr Adeola Adedeji said he spoke about his childhood and his relationship, explaining he contacted Ms Kendall when he wanted to self-harm.

David told her he had post-traumatic stress disorder and he agreed to be referred to the home-based treatment team this time.

But David was then sent to HMP Forest Bank after being charged with breaching a restraining order.

He took an overdose of painkillers on September 2 and an ACCT review was carried out, which is used to support people at risk of self-harm and suicide.

David said the overdose was not intentional and denied thoughts of self-harm, the inquest heard. He was offered a triage appointment with the mental health team and observations were carried out hourly.

He took a second overdose later that month and spoke about not being able to contact his children. The ACCT remained in place and observations were increased to twice an hour.

Morgan Davies, a mental health nurse at Forest Bank, saw David for the triage appointment on September 20.

She said he was suffering from emotional distress and low mood, but there were no signs he was psychotic or had a severe or enduring mental health condition and she did not feel he was a risk to himself.

He was referred for counselling and was still waiting for an appointment when Ms Davies did a follow-up on October 11.

Before anything could happen, David was unexpectedly released from custody on October 16, after appearing in court and receiving a suspended sentence.

He went to stay at a friend’s flat and attended a probation appointment in Atherton the following day. Probation officer Scott Hamilton said he was pleased to have been released from prison and spoke about looking for work.

David failed to attend an appointment on October 24 and phoned Mr Hamilton to say he had coronavirus, so it was rearranged for the following week.

During the call, David said he was struggling with his mental health, but denied feeling suicidal or self-harming since his release.

Mr Hamilton requested information that day about whether any mental health support was being offered to David and was told no referrals had been made. He completed a complex dependency support referral so help could be arranged.

Ms Kendall told the court that on October 26 she received a phone call from a number she did not recognise and hung up when she realised it was David, due to the restraining order.

The next day, David was found unresponsive by a dog walker in a “remote area” of Byrom Hall Wood, off Slag Lane, Lowton. Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging. A police investigation did not find any suspicious circumstances.

Concluding, senior coroner Timothy Brennand recorded David died by suicide and said it was neither predictable nor preventable.

He said: “This is a very sad and tragic case because it’s clear to me that, listening in particular to the family evidence, that David had so much to live for. He was much-loved.”

He urged Ms Kendall not to feel any responsibility for his death, saying she could not have known what he would do.

Mr Brennand said while there might be “sub-optimal elements” to how primary or secondary care was applied when David was released from prison, he was “entirely satisfied” that policies and procedures were in place and lessons had been learned.

This includes a list of people released from prison each day now being given to mental health services, so they can follow up if needed.

After the inquest, Leah paid tribute to her partner, saying he was a “loving, devoted father” to his four children and step-daughter.

She said: “My Davey, if love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. When you left, a piece of us left with you, but the memories you left we will all cherish forever. Them bright blue eyes and that cheeky smile we will never forget. We are forever proud of you. We all miss you so much. Sleep tight. We love you always.”

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans at any time on 116 123.