Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan pensioner died after falling outside a pharmacy while waiting for his flu jab, an inquest heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Downham, 82, overbalanced while waiting at the shop on October 7, fell backwards and banged his head.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh was told he started having seizures and was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, his health declined further and he died at the hospital on October 10.

Bolton Coroner's Court

A post-mortem examination found Mr Downham, of Douglas Bank Drive, Springfield, died from a traumatic head injury, with health issues including ischemic heart disease listed as contributing.

Prof Dr Walsh agreed to release his body so funeral arrangements can be made and scheduled a full hearing to take place at 10am on January 6.

He requested that statements from Mr Downham’s GP, Wigan Infirmary and an anti-coagulation clinic be submitted to him by December 6.