Tragic death of Wigan pensioner after falling at pharmacy

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan pensioner died after falling outside a pharmacy while waiting for his flu jab, an inquest heard.

James Downham, 82, overbalanced while waiting at the shop on October 7, fell backwards and banged his head.

At the opening of an inquest into his death, coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh was told he started having seizures and was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

However, his health declined further and he died at the hospital on October 10.

Bolton Coroner's CourtBolton Coroner's Court
Bolton Coroner's Court

A post-mortem examination found Mr Downham, of Douglas Bank Drive, Springfield, died from a traumatic head injury, with health issues including ischemic heart disease listed as contributing.

Prof Dr Walsh agreed to release his body so funeral arrangements can be made and scheduled a full hearing to take place at 10am on January 6.

He requested that statements from Mr Downham’s GP, Wigan Infirmary and an anti-coagulation clinic be submitted to him by December 6.

