A “troubled” man died just weeks after being told he would have to leave his home, an inquest heard.

Andrew Halligan and his neighbours were informed in June that their housing complex on Victoria Road, Platt Bridge, was closing and they would have to move out by July 9.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard the 43-year-old was upset by this, because he had pet dogs and tenants were told they could not take animals with them.

Bolton Coroner's Court

Mr Halligan became withdrawn and spoke about the dynamic in the complex changing, his friend and neighbour Christopher Brazell said.

He saw Mr Halligan on the evening of June 28 and said they would talk the next day about moving.

Mr Brazell received a text message from his friend later that night in which he said things had changed and wished everyone luck, to which he replied that nothing had changed and they would speak the next day.

But Mr Halligan failed to reply to another text message on June 29 and when he did not answer the door to another neighbour, they raised the alarm.

Emergency services attended and found Mr Halligan had died.

A post-mortem examination recorded he died by suspension by ligature and a police investigation did not find any suspicious circumstances.

The inquest heard Mr Halligan was born in Warrington and regularly moved around, never having a secure address.

His wife died by suicide around 15 years ago after the death of her son in a road traffic collision.

He was described by his family as a “recluse” and “very troubled”.

He had a history of depression and had taken an overdose of medication in April 2023, but failed to attend several appointments after being referred to mental health services.

Concluding the hearing, coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh said: “They had been told that the accommodation where they had been living would have to be vacated and Mr Halligan would not have been able to take his dog to other accommodation.

"He was clearly troubled on the night of June 28 and there is evidence of text messages and then there is evidence of silence.”

He recorded Mr Halligan died by suicide.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.