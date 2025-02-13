A Wigan mum who had used drugs since her mid-teens died after taking a cocktail of illicit substances, an inquest heard.

Sherralin Metcalfe had been a gifted Olympic freestyle wrestler and secured a scholarship to study and pursue the sport in the USA.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard she struggled to adjust and returned home, with her life instead taking a different path.

She had started using drugs with friends when she was 14 or 15 years old, initially cannabis before trying harder drugs.

Bolton Coroner's Court

She would continue to take drugs for many years, which led to her developing abscesses in her legs.

The inquest heard Sherralin, of Silverdale Avenue, Ince, had eight episodes of treatment from drug and alcohol misuse service We Are With You since 2013, with the last one running from May 2019 to August 2024.

There were discussions about her being prescribed opioid substitution therapy methadone, but she did not take it up as she could not get it at a specific pharmacy.

Her case with We Are With You was closed on August 30 due to non-engagement.

Sherralin, 42, was sharing heroin with friends at a flat on Bird Street, Ince on October 25, when they warned her to use a smaller amount, as they believed it to be strong.

She later went into the bathroom to use the drug, which she regularly did for privacy, and her friends went to sleep.

They found Sherralin collapsed in the bathroom the next day and called 999, but she was confirmed to have died.

A post-mortem examination and toxicology tests were carried out, with pathologist Dr Alan Farnworth recording her death was caused by cocaine, heroin and bromazolam toxicity.

Consultant toxicologist Kerry Taylor told the inquest that bromazolam is a “designer benzo”, which is not prescribed in the UK but is bought illicitly via the dark web or on the streets.

She said people are often not aware what they are buying and may think they are getting diazepam, but bromazolam is actually stronger.

It can enhance the toxicity of other drugs, like heroin, which depress the central nervous system and can lead to fatalities.

Coroner Bronia Hartley recorded that Sherralin’s death was drug-related.