Inquiries into Wigan pair’s tragic deaths

Inquests into the deaths of two people who had been in a relationship are due to be held next week.

Tragically Adam Howarth, 29, and Chloe Spencer, 27, died just six days apart in June.

Mother-of-one Ms Spencer was found at her home on June 22, with the cause of her death recorded as hanging.

Less than a week later, on June 28, police appealed for help to find Mr Howarth after he was reported to be missing, having last been seen the previous evening.

Sadly, he died that same day after being hit by a train shortly before noon at Wigan North Western railway station.

Police carried out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and a file was passed to the coroner.

Inquests into both of their deaths were opened and adjourned separately at Bolton Coroners’ Court in July.

The two hearings are now scheduled to resume at the same court on Friday, November 15.

They will both be overseen by coroner Rachel Syed, with the inquiry into Ms Spencer’s death starting at 10am, followed by the hearing into Mr Howarth’s death at 2pm.

Tributes poured in after the pair died, with their loved ones heartbroken.

More than £1,500 was given to an online appeal to help pay for Ms Spencer’s funeral.

It states: “Sadly on the June 22 we lost Chloe Spencer, a loving daughter, sister,mum, auntie, niece, cousin and a fabulous friend!

“Chloe had one of the biggest brightest personality’s and it didn’t go unnoticed, her smile lit up any room she walked into and her silly infectious laugh!

“Chloe’s death was so unexpected and tragic, something the family wasn’t prepared for.”