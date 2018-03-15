Inquiry into stag do death of Wigan dad

An inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan dad who suffered devastating injuries during a stag do abroad.

Andy Openshaw, 34, died in July last year at Salford Royal Hospital, three years after the incident in Tenerife which left him fighting for his life.

The dad-of-two from Leigh was celebrating on the Spanish island in January 2014 when, on his first night, he was found at the bottom of an empty swimming pool with a fractured skull.

Andy was flown back to the UK in February after a fundraising appeal raised £30,000 for his travel costs.

He was initially given just 48 hours to live after arriving at hospital in Tenerife, but his chances of survival dramatically increased when he started treatment at Walton Hospital in Liverpool.

The family of Andy, who was only 31 at the time of the incident, soon launched a campaign demanding answers from Spanish police after an investigation concluded he had dived into the empty pool.

They first became suspicious of the police theory after meeting officers and learning of their sketchy reports, which included the claim that emergency services arrived at the scene at 12.45am despite only receiving the call at 1am.

Relatives of the Westleigh dad, including wife Laura, were told that he had been kicked around the eye sockets, the cheekbones, the lower jaw and that he had front temple fractures as well as the main impact to the rear of his head.

Ever since these details were revealed, the family remained determined for the truth to come out.

After conducting their own investigation, the Openshaws learned that there may have been a key witness for the attack and decided to offer a reward of €3,000 for any information leading to a conviction.

Speaking at the time, Andy’s dad Simon said:“We were always unhappy with the suggestion that he dived in. We knew he had gone backwards, maybe been punched, but nobody over there was saying so. The first consultant we saw, Mr May, specialises in head trauma. He sat us down and said that they think Andrew will survive with some small quality of life.”

Andy’s family paid tribute to him in local papers, saying that he died on July 15 “after the bravest fight”.

They added: “Much loved husband of Laura and a loving and much loved dad of Corey and Harry. Dearly loved son of Jackie and Simon and loving brother of Tim, Amy and Darren. A dear grandson, uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law and friend to many. Andrew will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”