Inquiry opens into death of Wigan man, 28

An inquest has opened into the mystery death of a Wigan man.

Stephen “Tink” Davison, was 28 years old when he died on January 25 at a house on Levens Place in Ince.

Following his death a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene but then remained on police guard at hospital receiving treatment for injuries. He was later released and the murder probe was dropped.

Officers investigating the death said that it was not suspicious and a file was passed to the coroner.

A pathologist at the Home Office carried out a post mortem the day after his death and found no evidence of injuries or that Mr Davison had been murdered.

Neighbours on Levens Place described hearing loud noises on the morning of January 25, which came from the corner flat where Mr Davison was before his death.

A woman living close to the apartment, said she heard “such a commotion” coming from the corner flat before police swarmed the street.“A young girl was on the phone screaming that someone had died.” The inquest was opened on Friday at Bolton Coroners’ Court.