Intrepid Wigan travellers distribute thousands of shoes in Africa

Three members of an adventurous Wigan family have travelled more than 8,000km to six countries to deliver 2,000 pairs of school shoes to underprivileged African children.

Brothers Joseph and William Hodgson, along with their uncle Steven Phillips, underwent a gruelling road trip to distribute new school shoes as well as Wigan Athletic and Everton FC football kits to youngsters who live miles away from the closest amenities.

The three selfless men took just a tent on top of their Land Cruiser to shelter them throughout the trip across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

Joseph, William and Steven raised more than £1,000 towards the “Put Foot Foundation” which organised the 16-day trip and provided the shoes - which are produced in South Africa for the children.

During their time in Africa, the trio blended into daily life - often traversing difficult terrain whilst coming across wildlife in dangerously close proximity.

But the one thing they will take away from the venture is the things they learnt about the children living in the African communities they visited.

Steve, 59, said: “Some of these kids walk five or six miles to school every day. It was quite upsetting at times, especially when we delivered the shoes, there were 100 cars or so in the school grounds yet there were children just queuing up so that they would have shoes. They were honestly the nicest group of people you could meet and they are really happy you are there. They are just so friendly.

“At one of the schools we turned up and hundreds of kids were dancing. It really opened your eyes to what we have got here.”

William, a 32-year-old motorcyle racer from Shevington, missed a crucial round of his 2018 championship to attend the trip, ultimately costing him the National Championship crown.

Despite this, he said that the three weeks touring Africa meeting under-privileged children and being able to help, put something back and “bring smiles to their faces” was far more rewarding.

Joe, 30, also from Shevington said he also learnt from the trip, finding a stark difference between his job as a manager at Ron Hodgson Specialist Cars, where he spends his days dealing with luxury vehicles.

“The travelling was very difficult,” he said. “Through deserts, over rivers and through the bush travelling hundreds of miles a day dodging wild animals and horrendous potholes, sometimes sleeping wild on the salt flats or waking up with an elephant in your camp.”

The last leg of the trip found them in the town of Villancoulos, Mozambique, where they conducted their own charity distribution separate from the Put Foot shoe drop by giving full Wigan Athletic and Everton FC kits for the school’s football team.

“The football coach was in tears when we handed them over,” said Steve. “He said ‘how can this happen?’

“Kids there are playing on some of the roughest ground you have ever seen - you would never see people over here playing on that. Often they don’t even have shoes on.

“When it is coming up to a cup final, say with another school, they are scratching round trying to find kits.

“Now in Mozambique a Wigan and Everton Cup final is on the cards.”

The group enjoyed their journey so much that they are planning another visit either later this year or in 2020.

“Any donations or kit or sports equipment would be greatly appreciated,” added Steve. “We must say thanks for sponsorships to Paul Parker from Parker Pies of Standish and Gareth Caunce from The Foresters Arms at Shevington Moor.”

The Everton kits were donated by Carena Duffy of the Everton in the Community Charity and the Wigan Athletic kits were donated by Arnold and Phillips Estate Agents of Standish.