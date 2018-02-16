Investigation after arson attack at family home in Wigan

A family was evacuated from their home after an arson attack in the early hours.



An investigation is under way after the blaze on Edgeway Road, in Hawkley Hall, at around 2am on Friday.

Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: "There has been an arson attack on the property and they have set fire to a van and a car on the driveway.

"The fire was about to spread to the house where there were people inside."

A neighbour raised the alarm after spotting the fire this morning.

The family, which included a child, was evacuated from the house by firefighters and no-one was hurt in the incident.

Three fire engines from Wigan and one from Hindley attended and crews worked to tackle the blaze.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, but fortunately they managed to stop the fire spreading to the house.

The arson attack is now being investigated as police work to find out who was responsible.

Mr Aspey said: "Witnesses saw somebody running away from the scene and the police are investigating. They have CCTV footage."

Firefighters will return to the area today to carry out a reassurance campaign and conduct home fire risk assessments.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.